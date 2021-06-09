BKU Protests After Boy Electrocuted In UP Village

Muzaffarnagar: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) held protests in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday after a farmer's son was electrocuted in a village there.

The incident took place in Mahabalipur village under Charthawal police station when Ankit, who went to fetch cucumbers from his fields, came in contact with a broken electric wire and died on the spot. Bhartiya Kisan Union activists (BKU) led by Vikas Sharma, started a dharna, demanding the replacement of faulty old power supply line in the village and compensation for the victim's family. Station House Officer M.P. Singh said senior officials rushed to the spot to pacify the protesting villagers, who refused to hand over the body to police. --IANS