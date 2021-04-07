Top
Home > Local News > Muzaffarnagar > 5-year-old raped in UPs Muzaffarnagar

5-year-old raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

 The Hawk |  7 April 2021 10:33 AM GMT

5-year-old raped in UPs Muzaffarnagar
X

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a labourer in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, daughter of a brick kiln labourer, was rushed to a hospital in an injured condition on Tuesday, they said.

According to a complaint filed by her family, the accused raped the minor at a place near the brick kiln.

A case was registered against the accused and he has been arrested, police said.

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Ganga canal near Jolly village. It has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, police said

—IANS

Updated : 7 April 2021 10:33 AM GMT
Tags:    5-year-old raped   Uttar Pradesh   Muzaffarnagar   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X