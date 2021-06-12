Olympus High holds Vaccination Drive for teachers, staff & parents





































Dehradun (The Hawk): The Olympus High School organised a COVID-19 vaccination drive for teachers, staff, and parents of students within the school campus today.

The vaccination drive was successfully conducted by the team of Krishna Medical Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director of Olympus High Kunal Shamshere Malla said, "The whole staff of Olympus High School has been vaccinated in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines of the state health department. The school is committed to the safety of all its members. We have ensured that the school is sanitised for everyone's safety."

The Principal, Olympus High, Anuradha Malla, said that the teachers are almost like frontline workers, and thus we must vaccinate them.