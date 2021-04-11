Himalayan Buzz holds Dehradun Fashion Fest

Dhananjay Chauhan & Mahima Negi crowned as Mr & Miss Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): A fashion show and beauty pageant titled 'Dehradun Fashion Fest' was organized by Himalayan Buzz at a resort near ISBT today.



During the show, the title of Mr Dehradun was presented to Dhananjay Chauhan, whereas Mahima Negi was awarded the title of Miss Dehradun. Abhishek Rawat and Beena Singh were presented with the first runner-up position, while Lakshya Jain and Upasana Bisht stood as second runner-up, respectively. Divya Rana and Sneha Bhandari were awarded the title of Miss Garhwal and Miss Kumaon, respectively.

The jury members of the fashion pageant were Mr Earth 2017 Abhishek Kapoor, Celebrity Fashion Stylish Ganesh Vyas, and Model Twinkle Thapa. The Guest of Honour on the occasion was Owner, Holiday Xpress, Pratyush Pandey.

















































The highlight of the program was a fashion show by upcoming designers & a beauty pageant. The show witnessed ramp walk by models donning exotic collections of Designer Label Gaurwesh & Abhishek Kapoor and Manu Ahuja.

Speaking about the fest, Organiser Gauraveshwar Singh said, "Dehradun Fashion Fest aims to provide a platform for established as well as young fashion designers to showcase their designs in front of a wide range of fashion enthusiasts. This unique opportunity not only enables emerging talented designers to debut their collection but also provides them with exposure in the public domain."

The fashion show was choreographed by Manas Sharma, while Vaishali Verma hosted the show.