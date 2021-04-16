Weekend lockdown imposed in Chandigarh; more new restrictions also imposed

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, weekend lockdown has been imposed in Union Territory Chandigarh. During the lockdown, only the essential services will be allowed.

This was decided during the war room meeting headed by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore on the COVID-19 status in Chandigarh.

In the meeting, it was also decided that Gyms,Spa, coaching centres and swimming pools will remain closed till April 30.

UT Advisor Manoj Parida however clarified that NDA and other will not be affected. The students can travel showing thier admit cards.

As per the new restrictions, weddings will be allowed within permissible limit of guests. DC will be issuing passes for the same.