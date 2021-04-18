UIPS, Panjab University held an IBRO Global Engagement Virtual Public Lecture













More than 600 Scientists Participated

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University successfully organised an International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) funded Mega International Event IBRO Global Engagement Virtual Public Lecture on 17 April 2021 at 7pm by Professor Walter J. Koroshetz Director, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), National Institutes of Health, USA, on " Golden Age of Neuroscience".

Dr. Koroshetz apprised the audience that neuroscience is entering the golden age. Researchers can now map, monitor and modulate complex neural circuits, enabling the pursuit of research questions previously considered unapproachable. He dwelt on the recent advancements in the field of modern and systems neuroscience and explained how the convergence of two will reveal the hidden secrets of brain, the most wondrous organ of human body.



Chair, IBRO Asia-Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) Dr. Pike See Cheah from Malaysia educated the audience about the mission, core values, opportunities and grants offered by IBRO-APRC.



Earlier, Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Organising Chair and Chairperson UIPS extended a cordial welcome to the audience and Professor Vivek Ranjan Sinha Dean of University Instruction, Panjab University, Chandigarh presided over the event.



The session evoked a huge response among the audience evident by an extensive interactive session which lasted for more than one hour. All the inquisitive questions by the panelists and participants were humbly answered by Professor Walter.



Dr Anurag Kuhad, Organizing Secretary concluded the event with a vote of thanks.



More than 600 scientists from USA, Canada, 21 Indian States and 5 UTs and other Asia Pacific countries, including luminaries like Professor Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, current Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) attended the Global Engagement Virtual Public Lecture

