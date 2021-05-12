Rising Covid Cases And Deaths At Rajindra Hospital, A Result Of Poor Health Services In The State: Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Kisan Wing Punjab president Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the rapidly rising cases of Covid-19 in Punjab and the highest number of deaths of Corona victims at the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala was a result of poor health services in the state; for which Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu were responsible. In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Wednesday, Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that Punjab had been ruled by the SAD-BJP and the Congress till date. He said that the present Captain Amarinder Singh's government had not built a single new government hospital in the last four and a half years and the government hospitals which are there; they lack resources and medical staff, he added.

Sandhwan said that the mortality rate of the Covid victims at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the hometown of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was 20 per cent, the highest in all of Punjab. He said that the outbreak of Covid in Punjab had reached the villages and as a result, more than 4.5 lakh Covid cases had been reported in the state and the death toll had risen to 11,000. Criticizing the Captain government, Sandhwan said that the problem of poor health facilities in the government hospitals of the state was that the life saving ventilators provided by the central government were gathering dust in the hospitals. He said that the Narendra Modi-led central government was also messing with the lives of the people of the state as out of 320 ventilators sent by the central government, 237 ventilators were found to be faulty.

The AAP leader further said that many districts of the state like Bathinda, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga do not have life saving systems. On the other hand, the employees of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala along with employees of other various government hospitals were protesting against the poor management, he added. Sandhwan said that it is a pity that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is MLA from Patiala and his wife Preneet Kaur is a Member of Lok Sabha from Patiala; still, the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala has no provision to save the lives of the common people. He said that the poor management at the government hospitals should be investigated and a large number of doctors and medical staff should be immediately recruited to improve the health services in the state.