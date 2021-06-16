Punjab Police file case over impersonation of Kishor to stir trouble

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have registered a criminal case against unknown persons for impersonating political strategist and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Principal Advisor Prashant Kishor and using his name to incite some political leaders against the Chief Minister.

Police had received information that some persons had been making phone calls to political leaders and public representatives over the last five-seven days in the name of Kishor, according to a police spokesperson.

These unknown caller(s), pretending to be Kishor, had been reportedly encouraging the politicians to make public statements against the Chief Minister and to criticise his leadership, said the spokesperson, citing confidential sources.



The spokesperson said the callers, claiming to be Kishor, had also apparently been giving assurances to the political leaders, etc, that he would take up their case with the Congress high command in Delhi, if they act on his (purportedly Kishor's) advice.

A criminal case has been registered at the Commissionerate of Police in Ludhiana against the callers, added the spokesperson.

