PRCI Chandigarh Chapter announces Award in memory of Aneesh Bhanot

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) announced an award to perpetuate the memory of Mr Aneesh Bhanot. Mr Vivek Atray, Chairman of the Chandigarh Chapter announced an annual award, named *PRCI Aneesh Bhanot Award for Excellence in Online Campaign for a Social Cause*. Paying tribute to Aneesh's multifaceted personality, he said that he always strived for perfection in whatever he did and was always very straightforward and minced no words in saying spade-a-spade.



Jitender Bhargava, former Executive Director of Air India and friend of Aneesh's journalist father, who attended the virtual meeting, remembered his matter-of-fact attitude to life, and his passion for achieving whatever he dreamed.

Renuka Salwan, North Zone head of PRCI, shared her long association with his family, and how he donned various hats as a philanthropist, author, editor, PR expert,publisher etc. He would collaborate with every professional to bring in the quality of his work.

Shanti Bhanot also joined the virtual session of the Chapter and expressed her gratitude to Chandigarh Chapter of PRCI for instituting an award in his memory.

Aneesh had been the past chairman of the Chandigarh Chapter of PRCI and contributed immensely to the growth of PR practice in the region.

CJ Singh, Senior Vice President National Council of PRCI, moderated the session and commended his contribution to the community through his books, his campaigns and as a Rotarian he would be remembered for his work for the visually challenged.