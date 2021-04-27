Kotkapura Firing Verdict Row: Bhai Ranjit Singh Announces To Burn HC Judgment Copy

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Bhai Ranjit Singh, former Jathedar of Akal Takht and president of the Panthic Akali Lehar announced that he will burn the judgment copy of the Kotkapura firing case at Kotkapura main chock on April 30 at 11 am.

While announcing his next move in protest of the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict, Bhai Ranjit Singh termed the court's judgment as 'Black Judgement'.

MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Hardeep Singh Dibdiba, father of Navreet Singh were also present and said they will support Bhai Ranjit Singh in this move.Meanwhile, AAP MLA and former leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira appealed all to burn the copies of the HC from their home.

"I appeal all to burn judgment copies from their homes, who can't reach Kotkapura. After burning the copies, upload a short video clip on social media and make it viral," said Khaira. Khaira said during the meeting that the recent order of the High court to quash the SIT formed in the Kotkapura firing case hurt the sentiments of Sikhs.

"The previous government of Shiromani Akali Dal kept saving the culprits, who opened fire on innocent people in Behbal Kalan. The government had always tried to confuse the investigation of this case. The SIT formed by Kunwar Vijay Pratap had filed 9 challans, still, no justice was provided to the victims," said Khaira.

"It is really sad that the court has given clean chit to the Badals. Only the religious unions will lead this fight. We want all the culprits behind this act should be put behind the bars," he added.

Khaira said, "High court has no authority to order a fresh investigation in any case. The agitation against the firing case will be started soon and this will be the first symbolic move of upcoming agitation." —Bathla