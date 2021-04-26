Covid Sampling Also Started At Phase 3B1 Health Center, Another Sampling Centre Very Soon

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In order to scale up Covid sampling in the district, the district health department has started taking samples at Primary Health Centre in Phase 3B1 here. A Covid sampling centre is already functional in District Hospital Phase 6, where two sampling teams are engaged in the work. Giving out details, Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that their focus is on maximum testing, therefore, Covid sampling centre has also been started in 3B1 health facility to reduce the congestion in the district hospital. This will divide the crowd as well as increase the number of tests. People can visit this centre from 8 AM till 1.30 P.M in the noon. She also informed that another Covid sampling centre is being set up near the Civil Surgeon's Office, which will start functioning in a day or two. Dr. Adarshpal Kaur appealed to the people to get tested even if they show normal symptoms such as cough, fever, cold etc. Covid tests are being conducted absolutely free of cost in government health institutions. She asked people to not step out of homes aimlessly and if there is an urgent need to move out, the face should be covered with masks, handkerchiefs, cloths etc. and necessary distance from each other should be maintained. It is also important to wash hands frequently with soap and water. She said that people should visit hospitals in case of any serious problem only. Instead, they should contact the health department's helpline 104 for the expert advice. —Bathla