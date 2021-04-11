Chandigarh Press Club condemns FIR against Hisar journalist, detention of photojournalist

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chandigarh Press Club has condemned the registration of an FIR against Hisar-based journalist Rajesh Kundu, founder of a news web portal and web channel 'TheInk', and the detention of the portal's cameraman Kismat Rana.

Kundu was vocal in raising the farmers' voice during the ongoing agitation against three farm laws. Now, Hisar police have booked him under charges of "cyber terrorism" and "promoting communal disharmony" over an alleged message that he posted on a Whatsapp group and Facebook.

However, Kundu's take is: "I just performed my duty of a responsible citizen and journalist by sharing a post regarding my apprehension of violence based on information received through sources. With this post, I just wanted to alert the people so that such a situation can be averted."

In these circumstances, the registration of a criminal case against the journalist is highly condemnable. Not only this, the police have conducted raids at several places in Hisar apparently to create fear among the media fraternity. The police have also detained Kismat Rana during a midnight raid at his residence.

The Chandigarh Press Club demands the cancelation of the FIR and the release of the photojournalist.

"The entire media fraternity of the region expresses solidarity for the journalists concerned," stated Chandigarh Press Club.

The Chandigarh Press Club is also giving representation to Haryana Chief Minister and other officials concerned in the above matter.