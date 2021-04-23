U P English Scholars Association Pays Tribute To Shakespeare

Bijnor(The Hawk): Under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh English Scholars Association District Bijnor, 457th birthday anniversary of the legendary poet and dramatist, William Shakespeare, was celebrated with great dedication and enthusiasm in a ceremony held in Hindu Inter College, Chandpur Distt Bijnor on Friday. The English teaching fraternity across the district paid their tribute to the Bard of Avon and laid wreath on his portrait. Poems were also recited in the honour of the great English dramatist.

Addressing the English Scholars on this occasion, the District President of Uttar Pradesh English Scholars Association Mr Mahendra Singh Tyagi stated that William Shakespeare was born on 23rd April,1564 in a village called Stratford on Avon in England.Further he told that William Shakespeare is often called the national poet of England.He belongs to the Elizabethan age, it was an age considered to be the height of the English Renaissance and saw the full flowering of English literature and English poetry. It is known as the Golden Age. William Shakespeare not only composed but also staged plays in a variety of settings that broke away from England's past style of plays. Shakespeare wrote 37 plays and 154 sonnets and two long narrative poems which made him immortal all over the world. He said that William Shakespeare's literature is evocative and presents every aspect of human life and relevant even today. Many of the movies derive theme from the dramas of Shakespeare in Bollywood and in Hollywood .

English Lecturer Mr. Satyaveer Singh said that we can never forget the work done by William Shakespeare for the upliftment of the English language. English owes a lot to Shakespeare.The Court Speech of Portia, the heroine of the play, The Merchant of Venice proves to be a milestone in the field of justice even today.The programme was convened by Satyaveer Singh and the meeting was presided over by Mr R K Sharma, the Principal.

In the programme, Mr Prempal Singh, Pankaj Kumar, Narpal Singh, Vedpal Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Sumit Verma, Sudhir Kumar, Sajid Malik, Saurabh Chaudhary, Major Charan Singh, F. O. Dushyant Kumar Tyagi, Lt. Shashank Sharma, Gayur Asif, Yogendra Tyagi, Dr Poonam Sharma expressed their thoughts also.