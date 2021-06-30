After video goes viral, man booked for beating daughter-in-law

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A 64-year-old man has been booked for allegedly beating his widowed daughter-in-law in full public view.





A video of a man brutally thrashing a woman, tied up with a chain, on a street in the Haldaur region of Bijnor had gone viral on social media.





The video clip shows the man hitting the woman while some passers-by stand by watching.





Taking note of the video, police swung into action. Both the elderly man and the woman have been identified.





Giving details, Dharamveer Singh, Bijnor Superintendent of Police, said, "The man has been identified as Hridesh Kumar, 64, and the woman is his widowed daughter-in-law, Saroj Devi, 40."





A case has been registered against the man under the relevant sections of the IPC.





"When police questioned him, he said a dispute had developed between him and Saroj Devi over property allocation. This led to a confrontation between them," the SP said.





