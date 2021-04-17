Sadana's song 'Tu mila' got viral on youtube, garners 2 million views from all over india

Dehradun (The Hawk): Famous singer and rapper from uttarakhand, Shivam Sadana's song "Tu mila" is getting viral on youtube garnering 2 million views from all over india. This duet hindi song is featuring the beautiful miss Uttarakhand participant Kashish chopra and melodius female voice of Shalini mamgain attracting the viewership of more than 20 lakh(2 million) views within 2.5 months on youtube. Sadana, an independent singer and producer till now has produced and released 8 songs on his youtube channel including a romantic hindi song "Chal Humsafar" through Mumbai's t series company.

He is not only famous in his hindi genre but has also done a tremendous work in Punjabi genre crossing more than 2 million/20 lakh views together on his both songs "Paave Gucci"(1 million) and "kaint teri nazran"(1 million). Born in haridwar and educated, raised and working in dehradun, shivam sings and produces song in hindi, Punjabi and English language. Till now Sadana's Channel has garnered more than 4.5 million views ie 45 lakh views on youtube. Once working as a Guitar music tutor and helping in his father's business, sadana now has emerged as a successful emerging/ rising artist with the fans from all over india. Sadana is active on both instagram and facebook with thousands of growing followers. Shivam Soon is going to release his new Punjabi Video song "Tu Mila" and English song "Crazy pretty girl" on his youtube Channel.







