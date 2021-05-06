For Shivam Suresh Nandwal, the world is his canvas

















Like many students, Shivam Suresh Nandwal (12), a student at Lord Shiva High School, Ludas, Hisar, had to break away from his friends and school when the school did not open for the second consecutive time. He is one of the countless children who have lost to school-going students as well as a sense of mutual friendship and trust. But he chose to make a difference and challenged the lockdown count.

Shivam, a talented artist who is always interested in craft activities, became interested in canvas painting at the time of lockdown. He has made more than 300 paintings in various colors since the start of the lockdown in March 2020.

"There is a plan to hold an art exhibition at my school when it reopens." He tells us enthusiastically as he shows us his collection of artifacts. He uses posters, acrylic, metal, and neon colors to paint and is now learning the art of fluid painting. The subject of his paintings is diverse. His paintings range from freedom fighters to the rising sun to a brook cascading from the steep hills on the far horizon.

Landscapes, nature, and 3D art are some of her favorites that resonated with this child artist. He gets his ideas from the internet and from his friends whom he keeps updating with his artwork. Shivam owes his achievement to his art teachers Saurabh and Bhai Aditya, who have been operating the internet for the last year for constant encouragement in online classes.

His mother Bidamo Devi, a writer and radio anchor from Hisar, called upon parents to allow creativity in their children by providing them the right environment and engaging in their passion. "Every little encouragement boosts the child's confidence. We should create a positive atmosphere at home for our children. With Shivam's paintings, I hope the time is better, "he said.

Shivam's father Suresh Banwari Nandwal is an electrician by profession. "Parents need to get their children away from gadgets during times of epidemics, cultivating a hobby goes a long way in making a child more aware of his or her surroundings," he said.

—The Hawk Features