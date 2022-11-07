Surat / Dehradun: Govind Dholakia, Founder & Chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd (SRK), a global leader in the diamond industry recently organised a 14-day all-inclusive trip to Uttarakhand for nearly 1000 staff members and their families. SRK Gange Express- an AC special train was booked to facilitate the tour to Rishikesh from Surat. The 5th 'SRK Family Tour' to Rishikesh commenced on the auspicious day of Dhanteras, 22nd of October. Under the leadership of Govindkaka, SRK Exports organises the trip every alternate year during the Diwali season, as they believe in strengthening the bond among employees by travelling together. Each morning started with a rejuvenating Yogasana session followed by a Ganga samuh snan (community bath) and recitation of verses from the holy book Shrimad Bhagavad Gita by Govindkaka. In addition to soaking in the spiritual atmosphere of Rishikesh, there were a variety of team building activities that included adventure and cultural programmes from river rafting and sports tournaments to Patanjali ashram tour, blood donation camp, motivation seminars, Ganga aarti darshan and dandiya-raas. There were also 2 free days for the employees to sight see the town with their families. "We plan these journeys so that our entire SRK family and their leader are aligned with the same sentiment and value system. The reason I recite the Bhagavad katha is to motivate everyone to do the same," said Govindkaka. Everyone is encouraged to actively participate in the Bhagavad Gita session by asking questions to Govindkaka and also recite the verses if they wish to. As a firm believer in the preservation of the environment and with the spirit of giving back to the nature, SRKians also organised the 5th Ganga Safayi ...