Zappyhire helps quicken up hiring process for companies

Kochi: Smoothening the typically tedious process of hiring employees, a company under Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) has come up with an AI-based platform that facilitates quick induction of top talents without altering the existing recruitment process.

Zappyhire, which relies on AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning) and NLP (natural language processing) technologies, makes the recruitment process smarter by automatically engaging with the candidates, a KSUM release said here on Thursday.

Also, it collects relevant information from them and presents to the interviewer a 360-degree holistic view of each candidate after a smart filtering based on the eligibility required for the job, it said.

"The platform helps customers to manage their end-to- end recruitment in an intelligent, data-backed and insight- driven way," said Deepu Xavier, co-founder of the 2018-founded Zappyhire.

"Our modular design helps organisations with existing recruitment platforms too to make them more intelligent and smart," he said.

Recently, the company helped a hospital hire 60 nurses in 36 hours amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Xavier said the platform gains added value amid the pandemic and frenzied hiring of hands in the domain of healthcare.

"We help customers digitize their existing processes and help them hire in a totally no-touch mode," he said.

According to Xavier, the platform empowers the company''s HR, minimising human intervention.

Jyothis K S, another co-founder, said Zappyhire guarantees streamlining of job applications, automating candidate engagements, assessing their knowledge and traits through AI-based assessments, conducting multiple rounds of interviews and subsequent on-boarding and background verification.

Jyothis claimed that a Kozhikode-based hospital, one of Zappyhire''s customers, has said that the platform enabled them to hire 60 nurses in 36 hours from a pool of applicants.

"It was totally digital and we were able to reduce the time to hire by 60 per cent, Jyothis said.

"The intelligent and self-help features help. One can handle 150 per cent of the usual recruitment workload with the same hiring resources and gain cent per cent visibility into the recruitment process, he claimed.

Zappyhire said it has customers both in India and abroad across multiple industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, manpower consulting and IT.

The company, which currently works out of KSUM''s Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery, is into its second round of raising investment to support a global expansion plan, the release added. —PTI