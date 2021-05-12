TAIPA urges DoT to categorise telecom field personnel as 'frontline workers'

New Delhi: The Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has written to Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking the inclusion of telecom field personnel under 'frontline workers' category for priority in Covid-19.

Noting that the whole country is facing the second wave of Covid-19 which is more intense than the previous one, TAIPA said in a statement that in this regard, the telecom industry has huge manpower consisting of frontline workers who have been working tirelessly during lockdowns to maintain the round-the-clock telecom and internet services.

T.R.Dua, Director General of TAIPA said: "Even in absence of any vaccination, the frontline telecom workers have continued to perform their routine activities such as O&M of telecom infrastructure, diesel filling at sites, fault repairs etc, under duress, psychological pressure and also despite grave risks posed to them and their families."



He said that the telecom workers have been working in the toughest of times across all types of zones including the Covid-19 hotspots and therefore, it is essential that they are accorded 'frontline worker' status for priority in Covid-19 vaccination, across the country.

—IANS