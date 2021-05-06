Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

New Delhi: Soybean prices on Thursday went up by Rs 150 to Rs 7,595 per quintal in the futures market, as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the May delivery rose by Rs 150, or 2.01 per cent, to Rs 7,595 per quintal with an open interest of 47,365 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to a rise in soybean prices. —PTI