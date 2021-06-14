Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rose 77 points to close at its all-time high on Monday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance, Infosys and TCS amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 76.77 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 52,551.53.



Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 12.50 points or 0.08 per cent to its fresh record of 15,811.85.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 1.5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Infosys, PowerGrid, L&T and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, NTPC, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and Maruti were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed on account of a local holiday.

Equities in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.94 per cent higher at USD 73.37 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee declined 22 paise to close at 73.29 against the US dollar.

India recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakhs after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

