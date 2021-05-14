Sensex recovers over 200 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday recovered by 208 pts to open at 48,898.93 on the strength of FMCG, Health Care and Industrials stocks.

The Nifty too rose by 53 pts to 14,749.40.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 48,898.93 and 48,485.85 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 14,749.65 and 14,618.80 respectively.





The Mid Cap fell by 0.08 pc while the Small Cap rose by 0.04 pc.



In 30 scrips 17 declined while 13 advanced.

The gainers were Asian Paints by 10.32 pc to Rs 2819.95, ITC by 1.43 pc to Rs 206.20, Dr Reddy by 1 pc to Rs 5355, SBI by 0.75 pc to Rs 370.60 and Axis Bank by 0.74 pc to Rs 696.40.

The losers were M& M by 1.30 pc to Rs 750.45, Maruti Suzuki by 0.96 pc to Rs 6754.80, ONGC by 0.96 pc to Rs 113.95, TCS by 0.91 pc to Rs 3060.35 and Titan by 0.88 pc to Rs 1441.95.

—UNI