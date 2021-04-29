Sensex touches 50k to 50,093.86 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Thursday breaching 50k-level to open at 50,093.86 following gains in Metal, Materials, FMCG and Finance stocks.

The Nifty too rose by 63.40 pts to 14,927.95.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 50,375.77 and 49,813.16 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 15,044.35 and 14,896 respectively.

The Mid Cap rose by 0.09 pc and Small Cap by 0.07 pc.

In 30 scrips 18 advanced while 12 declined.

The gainers were Bajay Finserv by 2.46 pc to Rs 10,749.95, Bajaj finance by 1.94 pc to Rs 5381.50, Reliance industries by 1.35 pc to Rs 2023, Dr Reddy by 1.07 pc to Rs 5097.60 and ONGC by 1.06 pc to Rs 104.95.

The losers were ICICI Bank by 0.77 pc to Rs 616.30, HCL Technologies by 0.56 pc to Rs 918.60, SBI by 0.48 pc to Rs 361.55 and Titan by 0.38 pc to Rs 1502.55.

