Matured funds of SCSS should be on maturity auto-transferred to savings-accounts

 Madhu Agrawal |  19 April 2021 6:10 AM GMT

Presently senior citizens having their Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS) in big post-offices are required to visit post-offices personally on maturity of SCSS. This is very troublesome for senior citizens to visit post-offices of deposit especially in present days of fatal corona-crisis. System should be modified so that matured SCSS deposits may be auto-transferred to saving-accounts where interest from SCSS is credited like is done in case of RBI bonds.

All government savings-schemes including SCSS should have provision of successive nomination like exists at LIC of India. Presently aged couples make their spouses nominees of each other, and matured amounts lie unclaimed in case of deaths of both the depositor and the nominee because it is very cumbersome procedure that legal heirs may claim deposits without having a succession certificate. Data can reveal that huge deposits in matured SCSS accounts are lying unclaimed with government.

—The Hawk Features

Updated : 2021-04-19T11:40:57+05:30
Tags:    Senior Citizens Savings Scheme   

Madhu Agrawal


