Rupee settles 2 paise lower at 74.09 against US dollar

New Delhi: The Indian rupee snapped its four-day winning streak and settled 2 paise lower at 74.09 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.03 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.95 and a low of 74.12.

It finally ended at 74.09 against the American currency, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.07 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.22 per cent to 90.80.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 983.58 points or 1.98 per cent lower at 48,782.36; while the broader NSE Nifty declined 263.80 points or 1.77 per cent to 14,631.10.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.21 per cent to USD 67.73 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 809.37 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

—PTI