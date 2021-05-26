Retailers witness massive sales de-growth: RAI survey

Mumbai: As India battles the severe second wave of Covid-19 and states undergo lockdowns, retailers across the country have witnessed a sales de-growth of 49 per cent in April compared to the same period of 2019, according to a survey by the Retailers Association of India.

In March, the nationwide sales de-growth was recorded at 12 per cent, showed the survey.

Region-wise, western India was the most impacted in April with a contraction of 72 per cent, followed by 45 per cent in the north. South and eastern India witnessed a contraction of 40 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, in retail sales last month.

Among the sectors, sales of sports goods and footwear contracted by 66 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively, followed by a 59 per cent de-growth in both jewellery and beauty, wellness and personal care categories.

Other categories - food and grocery, apparel and clothing, quick service restaurant and consumer durables and electronics -- witnessed a sales contraction of 49 per cent, 47 per cent, 45 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

Earlier this month, the industry body urged the government to take steps for capital infusion into the retail industry with ECLGS benefits and loan moratorium in the wake of the lockdowns, restrictions, and their impact on the retail sector.

--IANS