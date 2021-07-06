RBI to conduct Rs 20,000 crore bond purchase on July 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct open market purchase of government bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on July 8.





The RBI said in a statement that it reserves the right to decide on quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding off and accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.





On July 4, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that the central bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP 2.0 in Q2 of the current financial year to support the market.





The next purchase under G-SAP 2.0 will be conducted on July 22 for Rs 20,000 crore. The government securities to be purchased in auction will be communicated in due course, said the RBI.





The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.





The RBI has said it remains committed to use all instruments at its command to revive the economy by maintaining congenial financial conditions, mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth while preserving macroeconomic and financial stability. (ANI)



