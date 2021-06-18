PFCCL incorporates Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd as wholly owned subsidy

Mumbai (The Hawk): PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), has complete the process of incorporating Lucknow based Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Company- Mohanlalganj Transmission Limited as its wholly owned subsidy.

The amalgamation will work towards the development of transmission scheme for the "Construction of 400/220/132kV GIS Sub-station at Mohanlalganj in Lucknow with associated 400kV Transmission lines. This will also help in the development for the associated 765kV & 400kV LILO transmission lines at 765kV GIS Sub-station at Rampur (UP) and 400kV LILO (Quad Moose on Monopole) at 400kV GIS Sub-station Sector-123, Noida (UP).

The Transmission Scheme is an initiative under the aegis of Ministry of Power (MoP) for the development of Independent Transmission Project through Private Participation in India. This incorporation will benefit the domestic and commercial consumers of the surrounding region with improved power transmission.



