Petrol price at Rs 103.89 in Mumbai, hiked by 26 paise

New Delhi: Petrol prices in Mumbai reached a new high of Rs 103.89 per litre on Thursday and have been increased by 26 paise per litre while the diesel is priced at Rs 95.79 per litre.





In New Delhi, the petrol prices have been increased by 26 paise is now being sold at Rs 97.50 per litre and diesel prices have become dearer by 7 paise and stood at Rs 88.30 a litre today. On Wednesday, petrol was available at Rs 97.50 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.23 per litre in the national capital.





Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Chennai were at Rs 98.88 and Rs 92.89 respectively while in Kolkata the price petrol and diesel of it stood at Rs 97.63 and Rs 91.15 per litre respectively.





Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.





The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.





Meanwhile, Congress will launch an agitation against inflation and rising fuel prices, sources said on Monday.





According to the sources, the Congress party is preparing to hit the streets against the issue of inflation.





To corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the top leaders of Congress are likely to make a strategy in the meeting to agitate against the rising fuel prices and inflation. The meeting will be held via video conferencing and start at 10 am.





Recently, Congress held a nationwide demonstration against the high prices of petrol and diesel. (ANI)



