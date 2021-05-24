Oxygen has been supplied across the country at a war footing : Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP): Union Minister of state for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur has said that oxygen has been made available in all parts of the country as per the demand on a war footing.

While addressing a virtual meeting with the party activists on Sunday night, he said that in order to win and save lives during the second wave of Corona pandemic, the need for medical oxygen was felt throughout the country, which has been provided on a war footing.



He said that during the last one and a half years, the Corona pandemic has shaken the whole world and presented a very big challenge to mankind. He said that during the second wave of Corona, the increased cases across the country were the result of the negligence that was shown by everyone after the weakening of the first wave.



Thakur exhorted party cadres in general and the common people in particular to be vigilant while dealing with Corona related issues.



The minister said that many resource-rich countries of the world like the United States of America could not survive the severe outbreak of Coronavirus but in India people showed their grit and showed their capacity how to deal with the virus.



Whereas it seemed necessary to provide ration to the needy people along with the mask, sanitizer, PPE kits in the first wave last year, this time it proved to be necessary to ensure the arrangement of the oxygen cylinder and oxygen plant during the second wave, he added.



He said that where the country use to consume around 1,000 tons of oxygen before 1 April 2020, this figure had increased to 9,000 tones now. To ensure the system of oxygen throughout the country, work was done on a war footing and in this regard the Indian Army and Railways have also played crucial roles.

He took a dig at those that were trying to harm the cause of the nation by trying to malign the image of the central government and the Prime Minister by hatching conspiracies.

He said that the Center had said that free vaccination will be given to all the people above the age of 45 years and 21 crore vaccination doses have been given to all the states under this.

He also informed that about 1.25 billion vaccination doses will be available in the country by the end of this year.

The minister said that the workers had worked hard and with seriousness and sincerity during the COVID-19 era under the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' campaign.

He said that the central government had sent 21.80 crore vaccines to all parts of the country.

Thakur said that as many as 21.23 lakh tests were conducted in one day and that was a new record of screening in twenty-four hours.

Anurag Thakur said, "To save the countrymen from the Corona epidemic and to provide relief, the Central Government has put all its strength. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent corona and hence the world's largest vaccination campaign is going on in India under the guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The implementation of the liberalized and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from 1 May 2021, under which the central government has so far given the states the wanted number of vaccines free of cost".

—UNI