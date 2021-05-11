Oil and Gas PSUs helping in providing transportation solutions for Liquid Oxygen

Orders placed for procurement of additional ISO Containers and Cylinders

New Delhi (The Hawk): Oil and Gas PSUs under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, acting as responsible corporate citizens, are extending their helping hand to support the nation in its efforts to combat the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic. In this regard, they are specifically working to find transportation solutions for Liquid Oxygen.

Presently, there are 12 tankers and 20 ISO Containers with the capacity of 650 MT. The figure is going to improve substantively, with the numbers likely to go up to 26 tankers and 117 ISO containers by the end of this month, with the capacity of 2314 MT.95 ISO Containers are being purchased, with a capacity of 1940 Metric Tonne. Orders have already been placed for 30 ISO Containers, with the capacity of 650 MT while negotiations are underway for the remaining containers.

Orders have been placed for ten thousand cylinders of 40/ 50 litrecapacity and 300 cylinders of larger capacity (150 of 500 litre and 150 of 450 litre). Dispatch of these cylinders is likely to begin soon.

These companies are also importing Liquid Oxygen. 900 MT of Liquid Oxygen is being imported on Gratis basis from Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Thailand. A part of the consignment has already been received while a portion of it will be received shortly. In addition, 12840 MT of Liquid Oxygen is being imported on commercial basis, taking total number of imports to 13740 MT.