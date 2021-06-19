NTPC reports highest ever FY21 profit at 13.8k cr

New Delhi: The country's largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., on Saturday reported highest ever net profit of Rs 13,769.52 crore for fiscal year 2020-21 ending March 31 beating the pandemic through increased generation and sale of power.

The net profit of the company for FY21 grew 36.16 per cent over Rs 10,112.81 crore profit reported in FY20.

NTPC's total income for 2020-21 stood at Rs 103,552.71 crore as against Rs 100,478.41 crore in FY20, registering an increase of 3.06 per cent.

In FY21, NTPC group recorded the highest ever gross generation of 314.07 billion units as against 290.19 billion units during the previous year.

On Standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for FY21 was 270.91 billion units as against 259.62 billion units in the previous year. Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 66.00 per cent as against National Average of 54.56 per cent with an availability factor of 91.43 per cent.

NTPC has realised more than 100 per cent of the billed amount during the year, crossing rupees one lakh crore, which is the highest ever realization.

The Board of Directors of NTPC Ltd. have recommended a final dividend of 31.5 per cent of paid-up share capital i.e. Rs 3.15 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for FY21, subject to the approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.

The company had paid an Interim Dividend of 30 per cent of paid-up share capital i.e. Rs 3.00 per equity share in February 2021. This is the 28th consecutive year of dividend payment by the company.

NTPC has group installed capacity of 65825 MW.—IANS