Nifty record run continues, Sensex cross 52K

Mumbai: The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange continued to hit new highs and touched a fresh record high of 15,693.15 points on Thursday morning.

The Indian stock market traded in tandem with its Asian peers.

Around 10.30 a.m., Nifty was trading at 15,655.10, higher by 78.90 points or 0.51 per cent from its previous close of 15,576.20.



Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: "The Index has opened in fine form this morning. We should be targeting the level range of 15,900-16,000. The overall trend is positive and hence any intra-day correction should be positively utilised to enter into long positions."

"A good support lies at 15,300 and as long as we can hold that, there is no concern on the downside of the Nifty," he added.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 52,120.90, higher by 271.42 points or 0.52 per cent from its previous close of 51,849.48.

It opened at 52,121.58 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,240.61 and a low of 52,087.60 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra and ONGC, while the major losers were Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India.

Source: IANS