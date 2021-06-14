Online music learning platform Muzigal logs 20% growth in remote era

New Delhi: Online music learning platform Muzigal on Monday said that it is now growing at 20 per cent month-on-month in revenue and new learners and aims to empower music teachers to scale their music classes globally amid the remote learning times.

With more than 10,000 learners from 10 countries, 400 teachers and 120 employees now on board, the company was launched in July last year by Dr Lakshminarayana Yeluri to connect students, instructors, professional musicians and music enthusiasts for online lessons.

Muzigal which raised an undisclosed amount of funds from Kalaari Capital in February this year, said in a statement that it has conducted over 40,000 classes in subjects ranging from Indian classical to western music in over 20 specialisations in vocal and musical instruments categories.

"The total offline music learning market is around $500 million in India, and Muzigal is establishing leadership in the online segment of this market. We always knew that there is an immense potential in online music learning, which was largely unorganised," said Dr Yeluri.

It launched its operations in August 2020 in the US to help non-resident Indians to learn music virtually with authentic and native language speaking music teachers from India.

The startup aims to empower more than 20,000 music teachers in the next four years and launch its marketplace in the US by September this year for the American citizens too.

"Certain segments like music are still nascent but growing fast. We are privileged to partner with Dr Yeluri and look forward to seeing Muzigal become the leading online learning platform in the segment of music education," said Vamshi Reddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital.

The students can learn vocal classes like Carnatic and Western music and musical instruments like guitar, piano, sitar, keyboard, and violin, among many others.

Around one lakh students have been counselled, 25,000 students have taken free trial classes to experience the platform and over 10,000 students from 10 different countries have enrolled for classes, the company informed.

--IANS