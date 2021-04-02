MoRTH Achieves Record-breaking Milestone of Constructing 37 Km per day of Highways in FY 2020-21

New Delhi (The Hawk): Tremendous progress has been achieved in building of National Highways across the country in the last few years by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The Ministry has achieved the record-breaking milestone of constructing 37 kilometres highways per day in year 2020-21, which is unprecedented. Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari last evening felicitated the officials of M/o RTH and presented the letters of appreciation. The Minister said that this would not have been possible without dedication and team work of the officials and other stakeholders. He said that these achievements are unprecedented and have no parallel in any other country in the world.

Placed below, in brief, are the major achievements:

Over the last 7 years, length of National Highways has gone up by 50% from 91,287 km (as of April 2014) to 1,37,625 km (as on 20 March 2021);

Total budgetary outlay increased by 5.5 times, from INR 33,414 Cr in Financial Year 2015 to INR 1,83,101 Cr in Financial Year 2022;

Sanctioned amount has increased by 126% in Financial Year 2021 over Financial Year 2020 despite Covid-19 related impact. Sanctioned length in kilometers has also increased by 9% in Financial Year 2021 over Financial Year 2020;

Average annual project award (annual average award length) during Financial Year 2015 to Financial Year 2021 has increased by 85% compared to FY10 to FY14

Average annual construction (average annual construction length) during FY2015 to FY2021 has increased by 83% compared to FY2010 to FY2014

Cumulative cost of ongoing project works has increased by 54% at the end of Financial Year 2021 compared to Financial Year 2020 (as on March 31st)



