















New Delhi (The Hawk): Irrepressible Pradhan Mantri NarendraBhai DamodarDas Modi is returning/reinstating Austria, Switzerland's National Flower (extremely costly: Rs 5000 for a seed) Edelweiss to its birth-country India, enable the country's flower peddlers to reap in great profits from it in the coming days. "It's a shame they (non-Indians) use this beautiful India-born Edelweiss, veritably botanical treasure, other than what it's purpose is: Be pleased with its eternal beauty. This is a treasure, a gift from God, not a toy to play with unlike what they do in where it is a national flower (Austria, Switzerland)…amazingly totally unknown in this Godly flower's birth place, Himalayas in India" : Anonymous but you know who!

Not many know the Edelweiss, which grows high in the Himalayas and now sheepishly in the Alps after clandestinely taken there in mid 1900s, is regarded in Switzerland, Austria as a national symbol. But how much do the Swiss really know about the Edelweiss? For the first time, an exhibition only recently and a book explored the myths and paradoxes of this queen of alpine flowers. Now the same Edelweiss, due to efforts of Narendra Modi, is called Himalayan Edelweiss is a clustered perennial plant, a close cousine of the famous Edelweiss. It has several densely woolly haired stems, 5-15 cm high. The root-stock is branched above, covered with old leaf-bases. If the wet winter and need to be protected. When alpine cultivation, the medium should be added to compost or polygonal sand on the basis of garden soil. Edelweiss(Leontopodium alpinum) Seed soon to be sold for Rs.5534+ online.

Not everybody knows the Edelweiss, which grows high in the Alps is regarded in Switzerland as a national symbol. Also so in Austria. But how much do the Swiss really know about the Edelweiss? For the first time, an exhibition and a book explore the myths and paradoxes of this Himalayan queen of alpine flowers. Did you know that the Edelweiss is not really a flower as such, but a set of 500 to a thousand tiny florets grouped in several heads (between 2 and 10 of them) surrounded by 5 to 15 white velvety leaves, that it is fertilised by flies, or that it originally still comes (thanks to the ignorant here!) from the Himalayas and was practically unknown until the late 19th century?

In botanical gardens of Geneva and Zurich, they still are trying their best to develop Edelweiss but they are failing continuously as it wants only India's Himalayas.

The botanical gardens in Geneva and Zurich have combined their forces to put on the national exhibition "Edelweiss – Myths and Paradoxes". In collaboration with the Federal Agricultural Research Station at Changins (in Canton Vaud) and at Wädenswil (near Zurich), they have been working together for about four years to make this project happen. …Seeing their urgency, discovering its most urgent relevance in the cosmetic industry, the commercial values attached to it, inimitable Modi immediately thought of doing the same in India keeping the international markets in mind and the huge revenues which could be generated from it.

He is also alarmed by the just held exhibition on Edelweiss in Europe: The exhibition is stretched out over an open-air trail of about 800 metres, which can be covered in about 50 minutes. As you walk along, there are teaching stops which relate the entire history of the Edelweiss through documents, photographs, objects and a three-dimensional film in 3D.

The plant itself can be studied in the large alpine rockery, which is the pride of the Botanical Garden located in Chambésy just outside Geneva. Why not so in India whose personaly treasure is Himalayas, wondered Modi.

The exhibits above were structured into four interactive sections: the Edelweiss in botany; cultivating and protecting the myth; medicinal, cosmetic and nutritional aspects; and finally, the symbolism of the Edelweiss.

Think of it like the four arms of the Swiss cross reviewed and brought up to date by specialists, botanists, anthropologists and agricultural scientists.

The Edelweiss was adopted as a national symbol in the 19th century to give back some lustre to a nation that was looking a bit washed out. But no-one knew that this little silvery and hairy flower would become a real alpine celebrity.

In fact, over the years, Leontopodium alpinum (to give it its scientific name, literally "alpine lion's tooth") – has been used to decorate a large number of products made in Switzerland, from postcards to chocolate bars, from folk costumes to sun lotions, and from penknives to purses.

As the emblem of the Alps par excellence, the Edelweiss has many legends associated with it. Perhaps the most famous one tells of a bold suitor who put his own life in danger climbing a steep rock face to pluck the white flower as a gift for his beloved.

The original home of the Edelweiss is in the high plateaux of the Himalayas, where there currently exist about 30 little-known species in the wild.It can no longer be regarded as an endangered species, seeing as it has been cultivated in Valais since the 90s. But it is protected in almost all the countries where it grows.

In Switzerland it does not enjoy protection at the national level, but it does in the 14 cantons where it is found, namely Ticino, Graubünden, Valais, Vaud, Fribourg, Bern, Appenzell and the whole of central Switzerland.

"The star of the snows" as the Edelweiss is sometimes called, is also a reminder of a dark past. "The Edelweiss was the favourite flower of Adolf Hitler. For that reason it was used as a symbol by the Nazis," says a knowledgable curator.

In 1935, the German Wehrmacht formed an alpine unit which used the flower as part of the insignia on its uniforms. Towards the end of the Second World War, however, the Edelweiss became the symbol of the German resistance against Nazism.

The "Edelweiss pirates" were groups of young workers who had turned against Nazism and were active as a kind of urban guerrillas against the regime. For English-speaking people, the famous "Edelweiss" song in The Sound of Music is also associated with patriotic resistance to Nazism.

This exhibition coincides with the publication of a lavishly illustrated book. "A few years ago we realised that no book had ever been published in Switzerland all about the Edelweiss," explains one of the authors, botanist José Vouillamoz. Interestingly, he too has inspired Modi in Edelweiss.

Edelweiss' leaves and flowers are covered with white hairs and look woolly. Each Edelweiss bloom has five to six small yellow flower heads surrounded by leaflets in a star shape. The flowers are in bloom between July and September.

The Edelweiss prefers rocky limestone places. It has been used traditionally in folk medicine. The hair on the flower protect the Edelweiss from cold.

Says who "ModiJi" is oblivious toward India? Surely, he is not.