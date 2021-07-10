Max Life Insurance re-imagines training for new-age Agent Advisors with 'Max Life Ace Talk'

New Delhi (India): Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life" / "Company"), launches a new training transformation program for its agency channel with the unique 'Max Life Ace Talk' initiative.

The talk series aims to showcase inspirational stories by Max Life's top agent advisors to a network of upcoming agent advisors, fueling inspiration from personal stories of success and professional journeys.

The series developed under 'Project Navodaya' seeks to re-imagine the Agency Channel business at Max Life by helping the vertical achieve scale, growth in market share, and profitability. The project further follows a four-pronged approach towards training transformation, agent advisor recruitment, top agent advisor growth, and digital competence.

V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life Insurance said, "The launch of 'Max Life Ace Talk' demonstrates our continuing commitment to digitize, grow and develop our agency force, which is the backbone of our organization. For the new-age agent advisor, getting the right training and technology will make all the difference. With these programs, we seek to build a community of successful mentors who can inspire younger advisors with their stories of talent and success."

Delivered virtually across various regions, 'Max Life Ace Talk' focuses on a range of attitudinal topics such as discipline in life insurance, emotional intelligence, preparation required to attain higher case size, business performances, and others. Some of the upcoming topics for the talk series include - 'Insurance as a noble profession', 'habits of a successful life insurance advisor', 'life after retirement', 'exploring health and wellness', amongst others.

Date: July 20, 2021 - 11 AM - 12:30 PM

Link: zoom.us/j/93919549605?pwd=R1pzVGhGVHB0UkdTOW5lK0Q1WU9XZz09



Passcode: 878057

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max Group, an Indian multi-business corporation.

Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over almost two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital.

As per public disclosures and annual audited financials for FY20-21, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 19,018 crore. As of 31st March 2021, the Company had INR 90,407 crore of assets under management (AUM) and a Sum Assured in Force of INR 1,087,987 crore.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

—ANI