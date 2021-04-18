Modern retail severely dented due to 2nd wave of Covid: SCAI

New Delhi: The second wave has severely impacted the modern retail industry, said a statement by the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI).

In a statement, the industry body noted that it has been urging the government to support the industry with financial waivers and allow shopping malls to operate once they reopen the other markets.

In order to supplement the government`s effort in carrying out an extensive vaccination drive, SCAI has also approached the state governments to conduct the vaccination camps at malls.