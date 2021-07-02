Jalan-Kalrock to infuse Rs1,375 cr in Jet Airways

New Delhi: Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the winning bidder for the grounded Jet Airways, will make a cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore in the airline and lenders will take a steep haircut on their admitted claims of over Rs 7,800 crore under the approved resolution plan.





The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 22, approved the consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways, which has been undergoing insolvency resolution process since June 2019. The carrier shuttered operations in April 2019.





The consortium has proposed a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore, including Rs 475 crore that will be used for payment to stakeholders, including financial creditors.





An amount of Rs 900 crore would be invested for capital expenditure and working capital requirements for smooth functioning of the airline, as per the detailed order published by the tribunal on Wednesday.





The amount of Rs 475 crore includes CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) costs. — PTI



