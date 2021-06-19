India's forex reserves rise by over $3 bn

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $3.074 billion during the week ended June 11.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $608.081 billion from $605.008 billion reported for the week ended June 4.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $2.567 billion to $563.457 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $496 million to $38.101 billion.

However, the SDR value slipped by $1 million at $1.512 billion.

But, the country's reserve position with the IMF inched higher by $11 million to $5.011 billion.—IANS