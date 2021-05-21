Indian tourism industry counts heavy losses as Europe open travel restrictions

Kolkata (The Hawk): Travel to any country, for business or otherwise, has become really difficult for Indians after the second wave. The world has cut off India after the highly contagious mutated variant of coronavirus, B.1.167.2 surfaced in India.

This is in the backdrop of the European Union announcing easing of travel restrictions and relaxing of COVID restrictions on Wednesday as the positive cases show significant drop after strict lockdown-like restrictions by various governments.

This also means huge losses to India's travel and tourism industry as the country tries to tame the virus. The travel ban by countries like the US, the UK, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and many others has dealt a death knell to India's tourism industry.

The ban will surely scare foreign tourists, who won't return to India in a hurry after the country's reputation as a safe tourist destination has taken a severe beating overseas.

In 2018, the travel and tourism industry in India contributed around US $ 247 billion to the country's GDP. In 2017, the country saw inbound traffic of 10 million tourists, generating earnings of over 27.31 billion US dollars. But these figures all looks a distant dream now. Travel agents are in a fix and are hard-pressed to manage their funds. Many agents, who do not have enough corpus funds, may not see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Meghdutam Travels, known for its conducted tours during Durga Puja, has also suffered as a result of the pandemic. Owner Joydeep Mukherjee, says the losses are back-breaking for many travel agents. Everyone is suffering as a result. He feels some of the losses cannot be measured. Citing an example, Mukherjee says, "Some things cannot be calculated like the shopping the foreign tourists do, when they come to India, which also contributes to the GDP. Exports have stopped. The leather industry is hugely dependent on tourism, which has come to a standstill. Usually, exporters would be travelling to the European countries now to get business. You see, everything is related."

Counting the loss for the Indian travel and tourism industry, Mukherjee said, "India's loss of business is close to 20% of its GDP, if not more. Orders for 2021 Christmas season usually start by April-May." He adds, "According to the government figures, the tourism industry accounts for around 14.5% of the India's GDP but I would say it is not less than 25%."

But Mukherjee is hopeful that the industry will turn corners and will again be back in good health. "I am optimistic. The more we contract, the more we will expand. It is like a spring," he said. Mukherjee, though feels that the government should have announced a stimulus package, as per the industry demand, but it hasn't yet happened.

Anil Punjabi, chairman, Travel Agents Federation of India (Tafi), eastern region says the loss to Indian tourism is huge. "May be in hundreds of crores…you can't account for it. We are losing business for last one-and-a-half years. Gradually, it was coming on tract but now everything is shut because of the Red List against us." Hoping that things may start improving from June end to early July, Punjabi said, "We hope to open up when most of the people are double vaccinated and the curve shows a significant decline. After all, tourism is a big sector for any country."

The Tafi chairman is updating his counterparts in foreign shores about the developments in India. "The ball is now in our court. We have to make sure that their confidence is restored. Also, the airlines will want business from both sides to make it a feasible option. The moment we are more or less COVID free, the flights will start for business, leisure travellers and students.

For students, Punjabi is quarantining them and sending them to their destination. "We are taking them to Cairo, spending 14-15 days before taking them to the US and Canada," he said.

The eastern region is losing out on big business. "In the eastern sector alone, we are losing a minimum of Rs 5-7 crore weekly business. The US, Canada, Europe are expensive destinations and each package is not costing less than Rs 1.5 lakh for one person. The month of May is usually a high season for us. People used to go with family and friends. We are always depending on May and Puja holidays for big business. But, this time they are playing safe," said Punjabi.

Even the airlines are not refunding once a ticket has been bought. "So, we don't advise our clients to block their money when there is risk involved," said Punjabi.

Tourism expert and founder of STIC Travel and Air charter Group Subhash Goyal had been very vocal about opening up of international travel after the first wave of Covid-19. He even led an industry delegation to meet Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri, last year.

Goyal agrees that the image of India has been badly hit. He says even after the country recovers from COVID, it will take some time to recover lost its image. "If you take statistics then there are many countries where more people have died. Out of 1.3 billion people, the death rate in India is less than one percent. Even the recovery rate for us is over 94%. True, that in one stroke we have suffered a major blow and we were caught unawares. There is a crisis in India and there is no doubt about it. But now, we have got it under control," said Goyal.

The tourism expert feels that India will have to work extra hard to get back foreign tourists. "We will have to work 10 times harder. The damage has already been done. But, this is not the time to think of planning for the future. We have to tide over the situation first. Our infrastructure is now ready to meet the third wave," he said.

An ardent supporter of Centre's measures to control the pandemic, Goyal has also appealed to the non-resident Indians to support India's fightback. "All NRIs please forward positive news in all your Whatsapp groups and other social media about your motherland," he says in his appeal, ending with words: "We CAN and we WILL win this war against the virus."