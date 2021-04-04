India's steel output reports marginal fall to over 19 MT in Jan-Feb 2021

New Delhi: India''s crude steel output fell by 1 per cent to 19.1 million tonnes (MT) during the first two months of 2021, according to worldsteel.

The country had produced 18.9 MT crude steel during the same period last year.

The production for the 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 313.1 MT in January-February 2021, registering a 5 per cent increase compared to 297.7 MT in the year ago period, the global industry body data showed.

China remained the global leader in production of steel, registering 8.86 per cent year-on-year growth in output at 173.2 MT during the said period.

According to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) data, China had produced 159.1 MT steel in the same period last year.

During January-February 2021, Japan''s output slipped 6 per cent to 15 MT year-on-year from 16.1 MT. The US produced 13.2 MT steel in the period under review. Its output was at 14.9 MT in 2020.

Russia''s output was at 12.4 MT compared to 11.61 MT in 2020.

South Korea''s steel production was at 11.5 MT, as compared to 11.2 MT in the year-ago period.

Turkey produced 6.4 MT of crude steel in period under review. It had produced 5.9 MT in same period in 2020.

While Germany produced 6.4 MT steel in January-February 2021, Brazil and Iran produced 5.8 MT and 5.3 MT, respectively.

With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global steel production. —PTI