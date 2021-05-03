Equity gauges end flat after volatile session, Titan dips 4.5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Equity benchmark indices shaved early losses but ended flat after a volatile session on Monday as surging Covid-19 cases continued to hit market sentiment.



At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 64 points or 0.13 per cent at 48,719 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 3 points or 0.02 per cent to 14,634.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty private bank slipping by 1.1 per cent, PSU bank and realty by 0.6 per cent each and financial service by 0.2 per cent. But Nifty FMCG rose by 1.1 per cent.

Among stocks, Titan dropped by 4.5 per cent to close at Rs 1,423.70 per share. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries dipped by 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,956 per share.

Private lenders were in the red with IndusInd Bank losing by 2.3 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.6 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 1 per cent. The other major losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and ITC.

However, SBI Life was up by 5.4 per cent to Rs 979.10 per share while Bajaj Finance rose by 1.7 per cent. Maruti Suzuki accelerated by 2.2 per cent to Rs 6,600 per share.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets were slow as investors awaited data this week which should show the US leading a global economic recovery.

Japan's Nikkei was shut for a holiday but Nikkei futures edged up 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 1.28 per cent and South Korea's Kospi cracked by 0.66 per cent. (ANI)