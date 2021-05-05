Equity indices in green as RBI Guv announces liquidity measures

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Wednesday as the RBI Governor announced few measures to counter the impact of the second wave of Covid on the economy and businesses.

Around 10.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,519.75, higher by 266.24 points or 0.55 per cent from its previous close of 48,253.51.

It opened at 48,569.12 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 48,620.51 and a low of 48,254.32 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,584.10, higher by 87.60 points or 0.6 per cent from its previous close.

In virtual address on Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a number of liquidity enhancement and targeted measures to ease the build of economic strain seen recently.

Accordingly, RBI will conduct the second purchase of G-Secs worth Rs 35,000 crore on May 20.

Besides, RBI announced a targeted on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore to set up Covid-related healthcare infra.

Furthermore, among the measure, the Reserve Bank will allow restructuring for borrowers with exposure of Rs 25 crore, who have not been beneficiaries of RBI's previous loan restructuring schemes.

—IANS