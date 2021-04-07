Equitas Small Finance Bank's Rs 34,287 cr business in FY 21

Chennai: City based Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd on Wednesday said it closed last year with a total business of Rs 34,287 crore.

In a regulatory filing of unaudited provisional numbers the bank said last fiscal the gross advances stood at Rs 17,896 crore while the total deposits were Rs 16,391 crore amounting to a total business of Rs 34,287 crore.

The Equitas Small Finance Bank said in the last fiscal the gross advances grew by 16 per cent and the total deposits by 52 per cent.

The current account, savings account (CASA) deposits at the end of March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 5,613 crore as against Rs 2,208 crore as on March 31 last year.



