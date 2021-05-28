Amid Covid second wave, 43rd GST Council meet begins via video conference

New Delhi: The 43rd meeting of the GST Council, the first this year in the midst of second wave of Covid pandemic, begun on Friday morning through video conferencing.

The meeting is being chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and is being attended by finance ministers of all states and union territories. Senior officers from the Centre and states are also present in the meeting.

The meeting coming in the backdrop of fresh and more deadly Covid wave sweeping the country, is expected to discuss and announce a few Covid relief measures particularly in relation to duty relief on essential Coronavirus supplies and other compliance matters.

It may also announce few measures to correct the inverted duty while discuss the compensation cess dues arising in 2021-22 due to a possible shortfall in cess collections.





