12% more wheat procured this year in comparison to last year's corresponding period

32.19 LMT wheat procured so far, against the last year corresponding purchase of 385.60 LMT

About 48.96 Lakh farmers benefitted from the ongoing wheat procurement

848.08 LMTs of paddy procured on MSP for ongoing KMS 2020-21 and RMS benefitting 125.19 Lakh farmers

Government agencies procured 8,95,855.36 MT of Pulses and Oilseeds on MSP

New Delhi (The Hawk): Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States and till now (upto 22.06.2021) a quantity of 432.19 LMT of Wheat has been procured (which is all time high, as it has exceeded previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 385.60 LMT. Wheat procurement in Rajasthan has reached all time high of 22.85LMT.





About 48.96 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85,356.90 Crore.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of 848.08 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 707.67 LMT and Rabi Crop 140.41 LMT) upto 22.06.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 750.11 LMT.





About 125.19 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,60,116.84 Crore. Paddy procurement has also reached at all time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 LMT in KMS 2019-20.

















Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 108.42 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 & Rabi Marketing Season 2021 and Summer season 2021 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).The sanction for procurement of 1.74 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.









Upto 22.06.2021, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 8,95,855.36 MT of Moong, Urad, Tur, Gram, Masoor, Groundnut Pods, Sunflower seed Mustard Seedand Soyabean having MSP value of Rs. 4,668.57Crores benefitting 5,37,054 farmers in Tamil Nadu,Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh,Telangana,Haryana, Odisha and Rajasthan under Kharif2020-21 & Rabi 2021.









Similarly, 5,089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the crops season 2020-21. For the season 2021-22, sanction for procurement of 51,000 MT of Copra from Tamil Nadu has been given, against which procurement will be started from the date as decided by the State Government.









The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals of Pulses and Oilseeds.







