How Government Silent On Union Budget Principle, Ignoring COVID

New Delhi (The Hawk): Indeed it is amazing that the Central Government is silent, indifferent on immediately quelling all 'W's, 'H' about/on ongoing COVID-19 exhausting all available/invisible resources considering apart from fully curbing it, everything else is infructuous and fast progressing toward sheer expungement in the absence of humanity toward which the country currently is heading to…First of all, at the time of writing, THE HAWK is being pointed out by senior officers of the Central Health Ministry that how come even now, rapid manufacture of vaccines, medical oxygen, medicines etc related to the pandemic were not done in the last year itself; why not innumerable all sizes of fully equipped hospitals were made upto the gramin level on immediate basis so that +ve cases would be reduced to bare minimum. Had the PMO and the Health Ministry incharge officers therein had taken the lead in ensuring that and strictly followed it up like the PMO officers do in other cases till those are reached at practical logical conclusions, the COVID-19 would not have taken such Frankestein/Dracula like proportions that now definitely are threatening to, using milder word here for obvious reasons of scare, expunge the wntire system including all…Getting the hang?

At a time when in Union Budget 2021, this was explicitly mentioned that Expand, Borrow, Spend and Grow why then, not, or, far before that itself, funds from infructuous Government schemes were diverted, concentrated on plants making COVID-19 vaccines? Why depend only on couple of them one of whom now haplessly rised its hands and saying 'no more' spelling sheer doom. The second one is fully exhausted and can not come to rescue before December! Already, existing stocks of the vaccines are fast drying up and in many places, its off.

Relevantly, why not convert this into making numerous plants making COVID vaccine? Schemes like The government's setting a five-year long fiscal consolidation path to 4.5 per cent fiscal deficit by 2025-26. This means the government expansionary fiscal stance to support the growth will continue…why not this into Vaccine making? Whatever be the consequences of other kind. After all, the people's lives are any time more important than any thing else perhaps even more important than the so-called developments which never will cease to end!

The Union Budget 2021-22 sets up a roadmap for spending more in the next few years without worrying about fiscal deficit and higher public debt. The government has also set a five-year long fiscal consolidation path to 4.5 per cent fiscal deficit by 2025-26. This means the government expansionary fiscal stance to support the growth will continue. The growth has been a casualty in the last few years with Covid outbreak compounding the problems. The economy is expected to rebound with 11 per cent GDP growth in 2021-22 from a contraction of 7.7 per cent in 2020-21. The GDP plunged to 4.2 per cent in 20219-20. The growth has been on a decline from a high of 8.3 per cent in 2016-17. The assumption is that if the growth comes back even with higher debt and fiscal deficit, the higher GDP will push up revenues and also neutralise higher fiscal deficit and also higher government borrowing because of denominator effect. The budget has also introduced a new institutional structure like DFI and bad bank to support the industry. ,,,Does all this make sense in view of mass deaths countrywide due to COVID-19?

Ironically, the government has continued with higher total expenditure in 2021-22 with outlay at Rs 34.83 lakh crore. There is a marginal increase of around 1 per cent over revised estimates of 2021-21. In fact, the total expenditure increased big time by 28.44 per cent in 2020-21 as against Rs 26.86 lakh crore in 2019-20. The capital expenditure, which is a key parameter, showed a 31 per cent rise in 2020-21 at Rs 4.39 lakh crore. The capital expenditure has been proposed at Rs 5.54 lakh crore in 2021-22, which is again a 26.19 per cent rise over the revised estimates for 2020-21. The focus of capex is on infrastructure, ports, road building, which should result in higher job generation. The focus is also on domestic market with Atmanirbhart Bharat, performance-linked incentives and mega textile parks, healthcare and rural India. …Sic is the reaction to it by the top personalities in the country preferring to remain nameless because of controversies. They veritably assertively opine, of what use are all this if the countrymen vanish masses by masses!



The government has set a five year long fiscal consolidation path to 4.5 per cent fiscal deficit by 2025-26. The fiscal deficit of 9.5 per cent in 2020-21 and 6.8 per cent of GDP in 2021-22 crosses the level of global financial crisis. In fact, the fiscal deficit numbers are much above the market expectations. The fiscal deficit is pegged at 9.5% of GDP in 2020-21 and is estimated at 6.8% of GDP in 2021-22. Clearly, the government is focussing on supporting economic recovery even at the cost of higher public debt or rating action from global agencies. The government spending was very much needed to sustain economic recovery post the Covid lockdown.



The Economic survey 2021 has also said that any deviation from the path of fiscal consolidation may be short lived as the fiscal indicators rebound with recovery in the economy. The survey had called for boosting GDP growth which would be important for enabling a sustainable fiscal path in medium term.



The Union Budget 2021-22 has proposed setting up of a Development Finance Institution (DFI) with a capital of Rs 20,000 crore. The government has also set an ambitious lending target of Rs 5 lakh crore in the first three years. The proposed new DFI would certainly go a long way in helping infra projects, but it will definitely require more funding support from the market as it scales up. It is not clear how the proposed DFI will get long term funds in future. Learning from the mistake of earlier DFIs, the new DFI will needs risk mitigation strategies because of credit concentration in few sectors which would put the institution at risk in view of any adverse event.





