The API Institute USA certifies Sealmatic - API Q1 Certification

Thane (Maharashtra): Sealmatic has been awarded the API Q1 Certification by the American Petroleum Institute (USA) and is the only mechanical seal company in India which has the distinction of having the API Q1 Certification.

Sealmatic consistently manufactures mechanical seals that conform to API's world-class specifications - and provides opportunities for these products to have a level playing field in the international marketplace.

API Spec Q1® establishes quality management system requirements for organizations that manufacture products for use in the natural gas and oil industry.

API Spec Q1® standards and recommended practices are the most widely cited petroleum industry standards by international regulators.

The API Q1 instills confidence in the quality, thus contributing to enhanced safety and environmental protection across the industry.

API Spec Q1® certification awarded to Sealmatic covers the scope of design, manufacturing and servicing of Mechanical Shaft Seals based on the standard developed and published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) titled "Specification and Requirements for Manufacturing Organizations for the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry." This certification is awarded to Sealmatic to manufacture mechanical seals installed in oil and natural gas production.

Registered API Spec Q1 companies demonstrate to their customers that they consistently produce reliable products and manufacturing-related processes that meet customer's requirements in oil and natural gas production industry.

For more information:

info@sealmaticindia.com

www.sealmaticindia.com

To View the Certificate, Click on the Link Below:

API Spec Q1 Certificate

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

—ANI