25 kg foodgrains for each poor family in MP

Bhopal: Twenty five kg foodgrains will be given free of cost for three months to poor families in Madhya Pradesh amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Reviewing the wheat procurement in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said along with foodgrains being given free to each of the poor families by the state government, 10 kg foodgrains from the Central government will also be distributed to them.

Chouhan said the beneficiaries who have received foodgrains in April-May will be given the extra foodgrains for the previous months in June. Precautions such as wearing masks and sanitisation will be strictly followed to prevent the infection during wheat procurement and ration distribution.

—IANS